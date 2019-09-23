Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,114 Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HCP by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in HCP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 279,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in HCP by 2,313.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,570,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after buying an additional 1,505,109 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in HCP by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in HCP by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

HCP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 88,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.25. HCP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $36.07.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. HCP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of HCP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

