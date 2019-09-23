Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 17,253 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.82. 3,395,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,767,574. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Argus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

