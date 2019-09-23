Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 141.9% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.37. 4,069,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,929,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $63.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.