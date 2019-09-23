Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 504 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 127,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,213 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.29. 4,383,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,849,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.