Status Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $21.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Koinex, DEx.top and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00202376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.01189956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00089849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018095 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Status

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, OKEx, DDEX, HitBTC, Koinex, IDEX, IDCM, ABCC, BigONE, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Kyber Network, IDAX, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Gate.io, Liqui, Ovis, Neraex, Binance, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Huobi, Bithumb, DragonEX, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Bancor Network, Upbit, Tidex, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, DEx.top, Gatecoin, Radar Relay and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

