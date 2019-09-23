Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Spotify to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.90.

SPOT stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,245. Spotify has a 12-month low of $103.29 and a 12-month high of $185.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.75.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,931,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Spotify by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify by 10,018.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,113 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,815,000.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

