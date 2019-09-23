SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Plans $0.25 — Dividend

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2501 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,636. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $54.36.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

