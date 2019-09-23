SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Plans $0.15 — Dividend

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1534 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

XNTK traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,731. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

