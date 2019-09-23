SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Plans $0.15 — Dividend

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1534 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
XNTK traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,731. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59.
About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF
