Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.20

Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $6.95. Software shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 13,800 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on STWRY. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

