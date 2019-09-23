Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on STWRY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of STWRY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633. Software has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

