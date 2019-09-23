Snovio (SNOV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,921.00

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Snovio has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Snovio has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snovio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Snovio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00200124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.01193892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00089374 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Snovio

Snovio’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico . Snovio’s official website is tokensale.snov.io . Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.