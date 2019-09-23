Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 27,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $406.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 508.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

