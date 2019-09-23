SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $716.85

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $716.85 and traded as low as $770.80. SEGRO shares last traded at $790.60, with a volume of 1,544,762 shares trading hands.

SGRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective (up previously from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 792.75 ($10.36).

Get SEGRO alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 765.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 716.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.