Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 465 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for 1.2% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 693.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 50.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

State Street stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,212. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.