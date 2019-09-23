Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 1,205 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,631,000 after acquiring an additional 643,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Mills by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,590,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,784,000 after acquiring an additional 210,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in General Mills by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,649. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

