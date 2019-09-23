Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Reduces Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in International Paper by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in International Paper by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 93,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,961. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

