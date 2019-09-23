Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Makes New Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,010,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 120.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 235.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.21, for a total transaction of $1,086,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,402.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,082.69. 12,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,073.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $999.20. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $832.88 and a 52-week high of $1,104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.