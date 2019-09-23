Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 184.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,276 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $13,798,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 787.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,375,553,000 after acquiring an additional 920,813 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock worth $1,658,306. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,116. The company has a market capitalization of $333.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.48. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

