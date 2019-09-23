Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

