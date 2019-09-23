Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Trading Up 6.3%

Scott’s Liquid Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.01, approximately 1,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells household products, and skin and hair care products in the United States and internationally. Its household products include Scott's Liquid Gold wood care and floor restore products, as well as Dust 'N Go wipes.

