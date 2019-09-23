Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.51

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.51 and traded as high as $40.75. Saputo shares last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 148,700 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.33.

Get Saputo alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.51.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9804865 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.