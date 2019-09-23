Saga’s (SAGA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAGA. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an under review rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 99.20 ($1.30).

SAGA opened at GBX 49.74 ($0.65) on Thursday. Saga has a 12-month low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $558.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Saga’s previous dividend of $1.00. Saga’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.22%.

In related news, insider Eva Eisenschimmel acquired 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £10,086.56 ($13,179.88).

Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

