Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 80,628 LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,628 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of LiqTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth $3,845,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,900,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,085 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIQT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on LiqTech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

NYSEAMERICAN LIQT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,660. LiqTech International Inc has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million.

In other news, CFO Claus Toftegaard acquired 1,500 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

