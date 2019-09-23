RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,508 shares in the company, valued at $630,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Forgia Robert M. La purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLJ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. 18,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

