Request (REQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.22 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Request has a market cap of $9.08 million and $1.22 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, KuCoin, Radar Relay and Binance. During the last seven days, Request has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $529.38 or 0.05291823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, KuCoin, CoinExchange, WazirX, Coineal, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Binance, Koinex, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Huobi Global, Radar Relay, Bitbns, DDEX, Mercatox, COSS, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

