Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

RPAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. Repay has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $433.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.57 and a beta of -0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.74% of Repay as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

