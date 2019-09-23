Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

REGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Capital raised Renewable Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.92). Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

