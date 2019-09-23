Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $10.11 Million Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Primerica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 176.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Primerica by 100.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,835. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.01. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $132.17. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $357,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $239,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $929,550 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

