Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.33% of Tilly’s worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 157.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 23.6% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 418,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 52,916 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. Tilly’s Inc has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.67 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

