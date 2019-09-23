Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 669.50 ($8.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Redrow to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of LON RDW traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 628 ($8.21). The company had a trading volume of 654,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84). The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 571.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 579.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte sold 138,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93), for a total value of £843,013.74 ($1,101,546.77). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 23,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £141,609.51 ($185,037.91).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

