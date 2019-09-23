RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.34

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and traded as low as $15.86. RECKITT BENCKIS/S shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 14,867 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get RECKITT BENCKIS/S alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.