Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (PDRDY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS: PDRDY):

9/19/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/11/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/10/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/5/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/16/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/9/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/3/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $39.02.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

