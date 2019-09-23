Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Raven Property Group Ltd (LON:RAV) rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.90 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.90 ($0.57), approximately 44,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.46.

In other Raven Property Group news, insider Anton John Godfrey Bilton purchased 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,804.39).

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, Preference Shares and Warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

