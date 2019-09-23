QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 19243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

About QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Namew Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property; and the Irgon Lithium Mine project located in Manitoba, Canada.

