Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 11.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 20.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 17.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 74.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $235,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,520.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,261.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCVL. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,560. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $474.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $268.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

