Putnam Investments LLC Sells 52,300 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 460.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.3% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 133,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

APOG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $357.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.62 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

