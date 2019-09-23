Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.52% of MYR Group worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3,384.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 698.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

MYRG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,610. MYR Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $448.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.20 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

