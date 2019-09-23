Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1,845.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after buying an additional 67,682 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America set a $23.00 price target on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

In other news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,532 shares in the company, valued at $715,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.97. 70,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,612. The stock has a market cap of $893.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

