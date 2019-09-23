Putnam Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,927.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 324.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,694. The firm has a market cap of $526.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

