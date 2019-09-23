Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 6,496 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Heritage Insurance worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after buying an additional 349,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 43,451 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. 8,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,845. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $122.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

HRTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

