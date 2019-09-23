Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Pure Storage to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.75. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $164,427.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,260 shares of company stock worth $512,247 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

