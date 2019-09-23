Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Pure Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.31. Pure Bioscience shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,412 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

Pure Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PURE)

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

