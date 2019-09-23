Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 77.7% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Public Storage by 28.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Storage by 30.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 218,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.47.

PSA stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.94. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total transaction of $10,244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

