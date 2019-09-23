Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Commercial Vehicle Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 62,850.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.45. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $245.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.81.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $243.19 million during the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

