Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $311,000 Investment in Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.26% of Amplify Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 99,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $134.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Amplify Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

