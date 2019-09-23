ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.09, approximately 7,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 76,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.58% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

