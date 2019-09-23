ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) Trading 1.7% Higher

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.47, 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

