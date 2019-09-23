Profund Advisors LLC Sells 928 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,766,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,511,000 after buying an additional 115,064 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,387,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after purchasing an additional 393,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,285,000 after buying an additional 117,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 68.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,104,000 after buying an additional 296,076 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:INT traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.19. 6,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 18.96%.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $853,150. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

