Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 47,815 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.84. 12,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.64. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVT. ValuEngine lowered nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.