Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 680.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,034,000 after buying an additional 1,127,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 755,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,509,000 after buying an additional 524,499 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.3% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 715,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,306,000 after buying an additional 353,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,353,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.01. 1,271,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,430. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.